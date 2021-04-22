Commissioners green light Lemoyne Arts Center expansion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's Lemoyne Arts Center will be expanding soon.

Tallahassee Commissioners approved a $1 million grant for the cultural arts center to purchase the neighboring property.

Executive Director Kelly Dozier said the new space will help them improve the programming and education the center offers to meet the challenges of future generations in the community.

"It's perfectly laid out for our studios that we want to have in our education center and it costs much less than our original plan to build a new building. So we're very excited about this new possibility," said Dozier.

They plan to use funds from the city and other donors to restore the sculpture garden, unite the two properties, and make both more accessible for everyone.