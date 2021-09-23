Commissioners approve next steps in Southside Action Plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee City Commissioners are now looking forward to the next steps in the Southside Action Plan, which focuses on beautification, infrastructure, and community engagement.

Since April, city leaders surveyed more than 500 people who live on the Southside to learn the best ways to improve their quality of life.

Many, like Alexander Johnson, say they'd like to see more development in the area. "I'd have to say more housing and better infrastructure in general," he said.

It's exactly what city leaders like Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox aim to create.

"We can have economic development in the Southside just like we do in other parts of the city," Cox said.

Cox points to the sidewalk widening construction along Magnolia Drive as one example of a beautification project already in the works.

"If you look to the temporary park that was placed by the Blueprint at the corner of Meridian and Orange Avenue, you'll see that was put there temporarily because what's coming is gonna be the Star Metro super stop for the Southside," Cox added.

Southside neighbors can also look forward to the new Orange Avenue Community Park, in addition to upwards of 70 miles of updated roadways and the installation of underground utilities.

"I'm just encouraging our residents to get engaged, stay engaged, stay involved because things are getting ready to happen," said Cox.

Southside neighbors will have additional opportunities for engagement in the coming months, including the Fall Festival in the Bond neighborhood on Oct. 23.