Colonial Pipeline restarts after cybersecurity hack

Chris Carlson/AP
Tanker trucks are parked near the entrance of Colonial Pipeline Company Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Several gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Posted at 5:38 PM, May 12, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations today at approximately 5 p.m. ET.

Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period.

Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal, the company said in a statement.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also said in a tweet that the pipeline would restart its operations.

