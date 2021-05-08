Watch
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the Colonial Pipeline Company in Linden, N.J. A major pipeline that transports fuels along the East Coast says it had to stop operations because it was the victim of a cyberattack. Colonial Pipeline said in a statement late Friday that it “took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations, and affected some of our IT systems.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 6:10 PM, May 08, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The operator of a pipeline that transports fuel across the East Coast says it was the victim of a ransomware attack and temporarily halted all pipeline operations.

Colonial Pipeline did not say what was demanded or by whom, but ransomware attacks typically involve criminal hackers who seize data and demand a large payment to release it.

Colonial Pipeline transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil from refineries primarily located on the Gulf Coast through pipelines running from Texas to New Jersey.

The company says it has hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate the nature and scope of the attack and has also contacted law enforcement and federal agencies.

