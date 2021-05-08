Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The operator of a pipeline that transports fuel across the East Coast says it was the victim of a ransomware attack and temporarily halted all pipeline operations.

Colonial Pipeline did not say what was demanded or by whom, but ransomware attacks typically involve criminal hackers who seize data and demand a large payment to release it.

Colonial Pipeline transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil from refineries primarily located on the Gulf Coast through pipelines running from Texas to New Jersey.

The company says it has hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate the nature and scope of the attack and has also contacted law enforcement and federal agencies.