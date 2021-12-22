Cold night shelter open on Wednesday night at The Kearney Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Kearney Center will be opening their doors to the community for a cold night shelter.

This, as temperatures are expected to drop on Wednesday night.

People in need of shelter in the community will not be turned away. In case there is overflow, the center works with partner sites in the community that will take people in.

The Kearney Center is also working with StarMetro for transportation. Everyone at the shelter will get a hot meal and a shower before they leave the next morning. Deputy Director, Vicki Butler, says this is critical to the community.

"It literally is life or death the cold you really can die, freeze to death, we have had that happen in the past it's incredibly sad but it is crucial not only to spare lives but build a better Leon County."

Shelter intake will start at 6 PM on Wednesday night at the Kearney Center.