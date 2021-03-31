Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southwest Georgia until 8 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for south Georgia until 8 p.m Wednesday.

A cold front will move into the region Wednesday evening.

Confidence is increasing that showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front will be strong to severe late Wednesday afternoon and evening across the northwestern half of the region. Storms will weaken late Wednesday evening.

The main threat will be damaging straight-line winds, but small hail will also be possible and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Strong northerly winds will move into the region behind the cold front.

Frequent gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible tonight through Thursday.

Occasional (max) wind gusts will be 25 to 35 mph.

Winds will likely peak Thursday morning.

