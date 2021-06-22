Watch
Claims of murder plot against GOP candidate in Florida court

Chris O'Meara/AP
This Oct. 29, 2020 photo shows Anna Paulina Luna, Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives waves before President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump speak at a campaign rally in Tampa, Fla. Court papers show that Luna is seeking a retraining order against William Braddock whom she accuses of stalking her and wanting her dead. Braddock denies the claims and wants to see any evidence against him. A Pinellas County judge on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, agreed to delay the matter until July 9.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Anna Paulina Luna
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTXL) — Claims by one Republican congressional candidate that another GOP hopeful plotted to kill her have landed in a Florida courtroom.

Anna Paulina Luna plans to run for Florida's District 13 seat after losing a race for the slot to Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

Court papers show that Luna is seeking a restraining order against Braddock, whom she accuses of stalking her and wanting her dead.

Braddock denies the claims and wants to see any evidence against him. A Pinellas County judge on Tuesday agreed to delay the matter until July 9.

