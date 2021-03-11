City Walk Urban Mission to host town hall after homeless shelter permit denied

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — City Walk Urban Mission will hold a town hall at their location on Mahan Drive on Saturday, March 20, 2021, regarding the City of Tallahassee's decision to deny City Walk's homeless shelter permit.

City Walk said many concerned citizen's contacted them afterward expressing "dismay and outrage" at Tallahassee's "complete lack of action" on the "humanitarian and housing crisis."

“This coalition wishes to put people over profit and to actually solve our communities housing and humanitarian crisis," City Walk said in a released statement. "We will be hosting a town hall at City Walk Saturday the 20th from 12-3 pm. Join us as we facilitate community conversation. Maybe together we The people of Tallahassee can truly help our friends and neighbors.”

The town hall, Neighbors for Neighbors: Community TownHall on the Housing and Humanitarian Crisis, will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. All are welcome.

The full statement from City Walk reads as follows:

"At the March 10 City Commission Meeting, many concerned citizens came and expressed their dismay and outrage with the city of Tallahassee’s complete lack of action on our humanitarian and housing crisis. Mayor John Dailey and Commissioners Dianne Williams Cox and Curtis Richardson voted no on a proposal by Commissioner Jack Porter for a joint city and county workshop to mediate solutions to this crisis. Commissioner Williams-Cox claimed that we should just “wait until Big Bend Continuum of Care (BBCoC) has the proper data.” The Mayor and majority of commissioners did not see any use in a workshop. Commissioner Curtis Richardson claimed that we were already “putting money and services away.” However, The city only gave BBCoC $3.8 million in its most recent budget. That is not enough for human services. If it were we would not be in a housing and humanitarian crisis.

Commissioner Dianne Williams Cox claims to know what happens at BBCoC meetings because she is the liaison, but she hasn’t been to meetings all year. It is clear that these three commissioners do not want to act on solving our housing and humanitarian issue. So as with most things, it falls to the people in the community to solve the issues the government is supposed to solve. We the people of Tallahassee are forming a coalition of organizations and citizens to work on this issue. If you as an individual or as an organization would like to participate in the building of this coalition please contact Sierra Bush Rester.

