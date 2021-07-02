City of Valdosta to open new e-recycling drop-site July 7

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The City of Valdosta is introducing a new e-recycling drop-off site that will open on July 7.

The site will be located at the City of Valdosta Public Works Building on 1017 Myrtle Street and will be available for public use on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A city public works employee will be available during that time to assists residents with the disposal of their unwanted electronic items.

“We are always looking to advance and make things better,” said Public Works Superintendent Anthony Musgrove. "We were glad to have the two e-recycling events per year in the spring and fall. Still, we wanted to open this service to more residents, so they do not have to hold onto these items or get tired of storing them and dispose of them as waste."

Items that will be accepted at the drop-site include:



Televisions

VCRs, and any Blu-Ray or DVD Players

Cell phone or Land Lines

Cameras and Camera Equipment

Desktops, Laptops, and any computer equipment or accessories

CD-ROMs

PC Power Units

Circuit Boards

External Hard drives

Floppy Disks

Flash drives

All Radios, and CD Cassette or MP3 Players

Community Sustainability Coordinator Teresa Turner says a good rule to follow is if you cannot find it in the electronics section of a department store, it is probably not accepted at this location.

The bi-annual drop-off event previously held at Mathis will now be moved to the Public Works building as well to incorporate the convenient use of the e-recycling drop-site. The city has also used this opportunity to continue its partnership with Lowndes County.

For more questions about the electronic recycling drop-site, please contact the Public Works Department at (229 )259-3588.