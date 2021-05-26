City of Tallahassee to host hurricane preparedness meetings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're just days away from hurricane season and the time to prepare is now -- that's the message from the City of Tallahassee as they plan a hurricane preparedness workshop kicking off Thursday.

People will be able to tune in online for the City's plan to help build a more resilient community. They can learn what supplies to have on hand, how to protect your home along with what property and resources are available to help get organized. The city said it's never too early to have a plan.

"Our communities have dealt with the impact of past hurricanes and hurricane preparedness could really add threat safety and ease in the potential for another storm so residents should know these workshops are information-packed, they can help prepare for things to do before and after a storm," said Neighborhood Services Coordinator Kilisha Fain.

You can tune into that meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. or on June 8. For more information, click here.