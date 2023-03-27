City of Tallahassee to host free annual Easter Egg Hunt events

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The City of Tallahassee is set to host their annual Eggs-traordinary Easter Egg Hunt celebrations Saturday, April 8.

According to the city, thousands of colorful eggs will lay scatted across Messer and Myers parks for children to scoop them into their baskets during the annual Easter festivities.

The celebrations will begin with the Eggs-traordinary Easter Egg Hunt, which is designed for children with special needs. It is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Messer Park North Sports Complex, located at 2899 Jackson Bluff Road.

Other sessions include:



9:15 a.m. - designed for children with varying abilities.

9:30 a.m. - designed for children with visual impairments. They will be able to find eggs using their ears, according to the city.

10 a.m. - designed for children who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices. They will hunt for magnetic eggs.

10: 15 a.m. - designed for children who have sensory sensitivities and prefer to hunt for eggs in a calm, quiet environment.

The City's 64th annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Myers Park, located at 913 Myers Park Drive. The easter egg hunt will consist of fun activities, including the egg hunt, for kids ages 10 and under. Interactive play will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and the hunt will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Children are advised to bring their own baskets and bags.

Both egg hunts are free and open to the public.

According to the city, the Easter Bunny will also make a special appearance.

To volunteer or pre-register children for the Eggs-traordinary Easter Egg Hunt, contact Jennifer Carter at 850-891-3885 or jennifer.carter@talgov.com.

