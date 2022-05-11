City of Tallahassee commissioners approve support for Tallahassee Future Leaders Academy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee commission approved two items to benefit teenagers in the city Wednesday.

The city commission voted unanimously to accept a donation of $12,000 from Prime Meridian Bank to assist the Tallahassee Future Leaders Academy, which is led by Kimball Thomas.

Thomas noted to the commission before the vote the importance of private and public partnerships in the community.

After the acceptance of the donation was approved by the commission, a check presentation with city leaders, program leaders and Prime Meridian Bank leadership was held.

The commission also unanimously approved the establishment of a partnership between the Goodwill Industries of the Big Bend, Inc. Goodwill Career campus office and TFLA.

Before the partnership's approval by the commission, Thomas noted the partnership between Goodwill and TFLA will give opportunities to young adults to examine potential careers, what they can do after graduation and CPR training among other items.

According to the commission's agenda, TFLA is a city of Tallahassee youth leadership program, which operates with support from a cross-section of individuals and organizations invested in the development and success of local youth.

TFLA provides teens in grades ninth through 12th with mentorship, job readiness training, financial literacy education, and summer employment.