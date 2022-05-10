Tallahassee Future Leaders Academy could partner with Goodwill helping teens on the road to success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee’s Future Leaders Academy could partner with Goodwill Industries Big Bend.

TFLA provides programs for young teen leaders in Tallahassee.

The TFLA program gives teens an opportunity to think about their lives after high school and the potential careers Tallahassee can provide.

The City of Tallahassee’s Future Leaders Academy is giving teens a chance to learn about programs and resources to help them on the path of finding the right career after graduation.

Students attending TFLA could receive programs and opportunities through Goodwill Industries Big Bend that could help provide career development.

“This is going to help them learn that they can live right here in Tallahassee. We can retain this talent right here in Tallahassee with the training and understanding that they will get from Goodwill, while looking into career options” said Dianne Williams-Cox.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox told ABC 27 if this partnership happens teens could possibly see a life for themselves in the city they grew up in.

She said in the past, students that completed the TFLA have worked for the city of Tallahassee and a potential partnership with Goodwill could keep our community going.

“These organizations are the ones that are important to our economy that helps us to enjoy life as we have it here in Tallahassee” said Williams-Cox.

According to Cox our teens need this kind of foundation.

TFLA is helping teens becomes leaders, teaching them the value of a dollar while providing trainings to become successful.

“It’s a wonderful feeling when you have a young person come to you and say that training did this for me or that training helped me save a life or that training really set me on course” Dr. Kimball Thomas.

Dr. Kimball Thomas oversees the TFLA program and he said if they partner with Goodwill, the teens can only learn more skills.

“We’re providing four different types of trainings” Tanya Gavin.

Tanya Gavin is the community career center manager for Goodwill.

She said essential skills, financial literacy, virtual career prep workshops and more would be offered.

The teens participating will earn some money as they envision a successful career.

The partnership between TFLA and Goodwill will be finalized during the city commission's meeting Wednesday May 11th at 3 p.m. in city hall or virtually through the talgov.com home page.