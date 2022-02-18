Revised noise ordinance approved by city of Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee moved forward with changing the noise ordinance.

Diana Burns owns Divine Cosign near Lake Ella-- just off of North Monroe Street. The street-- Burns says has become an everyday headache.

"Every afternoon, certain cars go by playing incredibly loud music which for all our stores shakes all the windows and these are very old buildings, and they rattle and it's just ridiculous,” Burns said.

Music so loud Burns says she's able to sing along to the tune.

Wednesday night the city of Tallahassee moved to amend the city's noise ordinance by request of Tallahassee police.

Under the new recommendation police will now have more authority to break up those large late night parking lot parties, that started during the pandemic when bars and clubs were forced to close.

Parties that TPD says were linked to an increase in violence.

Resulting in more than 180 arrests by the department's crowd control task force team since October of 2020.

Changes to the ordinance will also allow police to break up large noisy crowds on the spot and fine repeat offenders between $250 and $500.

It also holds business owners accountable for parties that happened on their property.

A public hearing on the noise ordinance will be March 9.