City of Tallahassee announces schedule for upcoming holidays

The City of Tallahassee's administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 24.

The following are schedule changes for the week of Dec. 19-25 for solid waste customers living inside the Tallahassee city limits (blue week), StarMetro, Tallahassee Animal Services and City-run community centers.

Garbage and Recycling Collection

During the holiday week, there will be no change in the collection schedule for residential garbage, recycling, bulky items and yard waste.

Garbage and recycling containers should both be rolled behind the curb for pickup by 6:30 a.m. on the regular collection day, with both containers returned to the home no later than the day after collection. Bulky items and yard waste should be placed behind the curb no earlier than the weekend before your collection day.

This holiday season, keep in mind that boxes serve as billboards for criminals driving through your neighborhood, and a dry tree poses a fire hazard. To enhance public safety this holiday season, the City of Tallahassee will set up recycling sites in four community locations for cardboard boxes and live-cut Christmas trees. The sites will be open Friday, Dec. 24, through Sunday, Jan. 9. They will be located at Tom Brown Park (443 Easterwood Drive), San Luis Mission Park (1313 San Luis Road), Myers Park (1206 Myers Park Drive) and, for cardboard only, Jack McLean Park (700 Paul Russell Road). When dropping off your live-cut tree, remove all decorations; these trees will be recycled into mulch for use in City parks.

To look up collection dates for specific addresses, please visit Talgov.com. For more information, visit Talgov.com/YOU or call 850-891-4968.

StarMetro routes

StarMetro, the City's mass transit system, will change its operations for the holiday. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, fixed routes will operate on a normal schedule until 8 p.m. with no night service, Dial-A-Ride will operate as normal and the Call Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. On Christmas, Dec. 25, there will be no fixed route or Dial-A-Ride services offered, and the Call Center will be closed. For more information, visit Talgov.com/StarMetro [talgov.com] or call 850-891-5200.

Animal services

The Animal Service Center will be closed on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 24-25. Normal hours will resume on Sunday, Dec. 26, with the center opening at 10 a.m. for appointments only. Customers needing more information, including photos of animals available for adoption and to report lost and found pets, may visit Talgov.com/Animals [talgov.com].

City Animal Control will be available for emergency situations only on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 24-25, and can be reached via the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800.

City-run community centers

Community centers operated by the City of Tallahassee Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department will be closed Dec. 24-26. Centers will resume normal hours on Monday, Dec. 27.