MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — City officials in Midway have confirmed a cybersecurity breach involving the police department’s SmartCOP system, raising concerns about the security of public records and sensitive documents.



Midway officials confirmed the SmartCOP system was breached and say ransomware is involved, potentially impacting documents and public records.

Residents have reported difficulty accessing requested public records, prompting city officials to notify some community members by email about the breach.

Watch the video below to see what authorities are telling residents following the breach.

City of Midway confirms ransomware breach involving police records system

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Questions are growing tonight after the City of Midway confirmed a cybersecurity incident. I’m your neighborhood reporter Tatyana Purifoy in Midway, where city officials say their SmartCOP system, which houses police documents and public records, was breached and impacted by ransomware.

Midway city officials confirm they were the victims of a cybersecurity incident, and the breach may have compromised public records and official documents.

The city says the breach involved SmartCOP, a cloud-based system used by the police department to store documents and public records.

The issue came to light after a longtime Midway resident raised concerns during a city meeting.

He said he could not access public records he had requested and wanted answers about a possible hack.

David Gaines, a Midway neighbor, said, “I’m not sure at what point they feel that it is important for them, citizens themselves, to know that right now there are no records as a result of the hacking or whatever has happened within the system.”

Officials say ransomware is involved.

They warn hackers may send emails demanding payment and claiming access to records in exchange for not releasing them.

City leaders are urging residents not to click on suspicious links or respond to unknown emails to avoid further damage.

ABC 27 reached out to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office about this. They confirmed an investigation is ongoing but declined further comment.

We also contacted Gretna Police and SmartCOP, but at this point we have not received a response.

All three law enforcement agencies use the SmartCOP system.

City officials say they’re also reminding residents not to click on suspicious links or respond to unknown emails that may be connected to the breach.

In Midway, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

