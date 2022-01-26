City commissioners vote unanimously to add performing arts center to Northwood Centre site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee City Commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday afternoon to include the Sheridan Center for the Arts into its master planning for the Northwood Centre site.

Michael and Judy Sheridan previously proposed a 30,000 square foot performing arts center with a 450-seat auditorium, a flexible 150-seat interior venue and a green space for outdoor festivals.

"It's important to have a place to unite the community, bring the community together," Michael Sheridan previously told ABC 27.

The Sheridan's would cover all costs associated with building and running the proposed performing arts center. Once complete, it'll serve local performance and music-based nonprofits, local universities and Leon County Schools' education programs.

"I think having those kinds of amenities that are going to bring people into the community will definitely benefit business," City Commissioner Jack Porter said.

The new Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters will be built on the old Northwood Centre site within the next two years.