City seeks public input for redeveloping old Northwood Centre: a look at one plan proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "It is right in the center of Tallahassee so it will serve the four quadrants for the citizens of all areas of Tallahassee."

Michael and Judy Sheridan have big plans for a piece of the old Northwood Centre property. The site is in the final stages of demolition. The Sheridan's say they want to build a 30,000 square-foot performing arts center with a 450-seat auditorium, a flexible 150-seat interior venue, and a green space for outdoor festivals.

"It's important to have a place to unite the community, bring the community together."

Crews have been hard at work clearing this plot of land just off of Monroe Street. City leaders are working to make the best use of the space going forward.

"I think having those kinds of amenities that are going to bring people into the community will definitely benefit business."

The new Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters will also be built here within the next two years. City Commissioner, Jack Porter, said even with that new project, more community amenities, greenspace, or economic development could evolve here. The city plans to get more community input in a public meeting to figure out what could be next for the property.

"I think there's a lot of exciting opportunities for that space."

The Sheridan's would cover all costs associated with building and running the proposed performing arts center. Once complete, it'll serve local performance and music-based nonprofits, local universities, and Leon County Schools' education programs.

"Not only do you have your theatre, you have music, you have students with education."

The new TPD headquarters is still being designed which will determine how the rest of the property (including the performing arts center) is developed. Updates should be ready by the summer of 2022.

The Northwood Redevelopment Community Meeting to highlight more ideas is happening at the Tallahassee Senior Center on Jan. 20 starting at 6 p.m.

Click here for more.