City and community leaders along with law enforcement talk strategies to help sop the gun violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In an effort to curb violence in the community, the Tallahassee Police Department said it took 38 guns off the streets through seizure or surrender in January.

The same month at least 5 people were shot and killed in Tallahassee and people in the community are tracking their latest effort to keep people safe.

City and community leaders, law enforcement and members of the community held their second Police Relations Justice Circle Forum Thursday, to work toward stopping violence in the community.

A main concern for people like Curtis Taylor, President of Tallahassee Urban League is gun-owner's lack of responsibility , like leaving guns in their cars.

He said making guns more difficult to access can help lower the amount violence but that's not the only solution.

"Understanding the emojis or things posted on social media."

17 year old Jaylen Ezekiel is a senior at Florida High and the president of the Omega Lamplighters.

He said a lot of people his age are using lingo and slang on their social media to promote drugs.

"That's what they're selling drugs and things like that."He says law enforcement should use social media to track people down drug dealers need to know they can be found and to jail.

"Teaching the kids what your posting on social media we do see it, we understand what your doing."

Curtis Taylor said people are selling drugs because they can't find any jobs based on their background.

"Someone might hire them but the moment they find out that they was incarcerated they let them go."

At the Forum's next meeting they said they plan to continue the conversation and come up with a plan to stop drugs from entering the community.

Law enforcement is also working with city leaders to plan a dress down day where they can get go into the community and and build relationships.