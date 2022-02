TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Tuesday that officers and deputies took 38 guns off the streets in the month of January.

"TPD is constantly working to ensure the safety of everyone in our community," Tallahassee Police wrote on Twitter.

The department told ABC 27 on Jan. 31 that 26 shootings had already happened in the city since the beginning of 2022.