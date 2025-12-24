Christmas at the Farm wraps up their 10th year at Redemptive Love Farm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Christmas at the Farm returned to Redemptive Love Farm for its final day this week, marking 10 years of a holiday tradition that brings families together to enjoy rescued animals and festive activities during Christmas break.



Redemptive Love Farm is home to more than 75 farm animals and has hosted Christmas at the Farm for a decade.

Children and families enjoyed hands-on activities including feeding animals, decorating cookies, drinking hot chocolate, and taking carriage rides.

Watch the video below to see how families celebrated the final day of Christmas at the Farm and why the tradition keeps them coming back year after year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wednesday marked the final day of Christmas at the Farm at Redemptive Love Farm, wrapping up a decade-long holiday tradition just ahead of Christmas.

I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your neighborhood reporter in Leon County, where families spent the day feeding rescued animals, sipping hot chocolate, and making memories a day before Christmas.

Redemptive Love Farm is home to more than 75 adoptive farm animals — all rescues — and each Christmas, the property transforms into a festive space filled with lights, music, and hands-on activities for families.

During Christmas at the Farm, children can feed the animals, help decorate cookies, sip hot chocolate, and take carriage rides around the property.

I talked to owner Shannon Carroll, and she says the event is designed to give families something meaningful to do during the week of Christmas, especially while kids are out of school.

Shannon Carroll, the owner of Redemptive Farm, said, “It has been absolutely amazing to become a staple point right here in Tallahassee for families to come year after year to just enjoy Christmas at the farm and a lot of our other fun events that we do annually. It’s indescribable how much joy I have knowing that I have been a very small part in this community of bringing joy to people.”

For many families like the Williams, Christmas at the Farm has become a yearly tradition — a place where kids grow up returning year after year.

They have seen the farm grow from day one all the way to where it is today.

Chris and Louisa Williams, longtime event goers, said, “It just keeps getting better and better. It’s like home. There’s a lot of nostalgia. There’s a lot of just good feeling about community here in Tallahassee with what Shannon and her family are doing.”

Beyond the holiday activities, organizers say the farm’s mission is rooted in compassion — caring for animals that needed a second chance while creating a space where families can connect, learn, and celebrate together.

With rescued animals, holiday traditions, and hands-on fun, Christmas at the Farm continues to bring families together year after year.

In Leon County, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

