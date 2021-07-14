Chiles principal hires attorney to fight 2-week suspension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The principal at Chiles High School has hired an attorney to fight a two-week suspension without pay.

Tuesday night, the board voted to refer principal Joe Burgess' appeal to the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings, which normally handles workers comp cases and disputes between administrators.

ABC 27 learned the School board currently does not have a policy in place for administrators to appeal disciplinary actions.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna suspended Burgess in June after he was informed of possible misconduct at Chiles High School.

In addition to the suspension, Burgess received a formal written reprimand.

Burgess's attorneys say the investigation focused on claims that Burgess misdirected Advanced Placement funds at Chiles High School, but the investigation was closed when proof was provided that the payments were properly made.

Monday, the district received written notice from Burgess' lawyer to appeal the 15-day suspension.

In a statement, attorney Stephen Webster says Burgess felt personally targeted when the investigation shifted to an entirely new allegation of wrongdoing once the initial allegation was disproven.

Burgess requested a copy of the grievance procedure and a name-clearing hearing. Both were denied.

For now, Leon County School's spokesperson, Chris Petley says the investigation focuses on hourly pay for employees, and they'll release a final report on their findings sometime Wednesday.

