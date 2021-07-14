Chiles principal hires attorney to fight 2-week suspension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The principal at Chiles High School has hired an attorney to fight a two-week suspension without pay.
Tuesday night, the board voted to refer principal Joe Burgess' appeal to the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings, which normally handles workers comp cases and disputes between administrators.
ABC 27 learned the School board currently does not have a policy in place for administrators to appeal disciplinary actions.
Superintendent Rocky Hanna suspended Burgess in June after he was informed of possible misconduct at Chiles High School.
In addition to the suspension, Burgess received a formal written reprimand.
Burgess's attorneys say the investigation focused on claims that Burgess misdirected Advanced Placement funds at Chiles High School, but the investigation was closed when proof was provided that the payments were properly made.
Monday, the district received written notice from Burgess' lawyer to appeal the 15-day suspension.
In a statement, attorney Stephen Webster says Burgess felt personally targeted when the investigation shifted to an entirely new allegation of wrongdoing once the initial allegation was disproven.
Burgess requested a copy of the grievance procedure and a name-clearing hearing. Both were denied.
For now, Leon County School's spokesperson, Chris Petley says the investigation focuses on hourly pay for employees, and they'll release a final report on their findings sometime Wednesday.
The full statement from Burgess's attorney is available below.
Principal Burgess is extremely disappointed to learn that his request for a name-clearing hearing with the District has been denied. Principal Burgess has served our schools with distinction, as historically evidenced by the unparalleled rankings Chiles High School has achieved, as well as a proven track record under his leadership as principal at Swift Creek Middle School and Springwood Elementary. He was shocked to recently learn that he was under investigation for allegedly misdirecting Advanced Placement (AP) funds, but he was satisfied the investigation was closed when proof was provided that the payments were proper. As such, he felt personally targeted when the investigation shifted to an entirely new allegation of wrongdoing once the initial allegation was disproven.
Principal Burgess is a man of integrity. Anxious to prove his innocence, he requested a copy of the grievance procedure and a name-clearing hearing. District procedure 1470 states that, "Administrative staff shall have access to a grievance procedure." The District's refusal to provide a copy of the procedure, and the District's refusal to provide a name-clearing hearing only further his belief that this action is retaliatory.