Child hospitalized after being run over by tractor in Liberty County

A farm tractor ran over a 7-year-old boy in Liberty County Saturday evening. That's according to Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report says the accident happened on private property at around 6:41 p.m. It says a 37-year-old was driving the tractor when the 7-year-old entered his path. They say a portion of the tractor then ran over the child.

Crews transported the boy to the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. They say he's being treated for serious injuries.

The report does not specify if the driver knew the child, but it classifies the victim as a pedestrian.

An investigation is underway.

