Chef Leon Brunson creates corn relish Thanksgiving dish

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In addition to frozen turkeys, Second Harvest of the Big Bend is also providing Thanksgiving food boxes for 1000 families across the area.

The boxes have everything you need for side dishes including stuffing, mac-and-cheese, green beans, yams, mixed veggies, peaches and corn muffin mix.

Chef Leon Bruson created a corn relish that you can add to your Thanksgiving Day menu. Check it out in the video above.

In addition to running his own restaurant and doing special events, Brunson also donates his time with Second Harvest of the Big Bend.