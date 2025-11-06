Chattahoochee woman hosts community Thanksgiving to feed neighbors in need

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla (WTXL) — Thanksgiving came early for some families in Chattahoochee, where one woman turned her home into a place of hope — cooking and serving free meals for anyone in need.



Patrina Blue has hosted a community Thanksgiving from her home for the past six years.

She spent her own money to buy food and supplies, feeding dozens of residents across Chattahoochee.

Thanksgiving came early for some families in Chattahoochee — thanks to one woman who’s making sure no one in her community doesn’t go hungry.

I’m Tatyana Purifoy in the Chattahoochee community, and as many people struggle with delays in SNAP benefits, she’s using her own money and her talent in the kitchen to feed dozens of neighbors.

In a small Chattahoochee neighborhood — the scent of turkey, dressing, and mac and cheese draws a crowd. This isn’t a restaurant or a church event — it’s all coming from Patrina’s own kitchen. She calls it a community Thanksgiving that she’s been doing for six years — a way to feed anyone who’s struggling right now.

SNAP benefits in Gadsden County help hundreds of families put food on the table — but some have seen their benefits delayed or reduced in recent months. And in a county where many residents live below the poverty line, that delay can mean empty plates.

Patrina spent her own money to buy everything — from meat and sides to desserts — just to give others a reason to smile.

Patrina Blue, a Chattahoochee neighbor said, “I feed them. I do not care what kind of people they are. I’m gonna feed them. My door is always open, never closed.”

Dozens came out — some walking, some driving from other parts of town — all leaving with full plates and full hearts. Patrina says cooking has always been her way of showing love.

Hernando, a Chattahoochee neighbor said, “Indeed it’s needed in the community, especially approaching the times for the holidays. And just the fact that she stepped up to do this is a wonderful blessing, so we do appreciate her.”

Patrina plans to continue feeding families in need — even after the holidays — because, she says, kindness shouldn’t have an expiration date.

It’s not about recognition — it’s about making sure everyone in Chattahoochee feels seen, fed, and loved. In Chattahoochee, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

