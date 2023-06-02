Charges dropped against City Hall protesters including Fried, Book

State Attorney Jack Campbell dropped all charges Friday against Nikki Fried, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Senate Democratic minority leader Lauren Book, and other protesters that protested outside of Tallahassee City Hall in April.

According to a court document from the state attorney's office, it is unlikely that the court would impose any meaningful sanction due to the lack of criminal history from any of the protesters and their cooperation with officers.

The court document read:

The State has no interest in encouraging more unlawful behavior through extending their notoriety as they move through the court system.

State Attorney Campbell said greater penalties will be sought if future protesters being arrested resist, assail law enforcement or if this consequence prove insufficient.

Fried acknowledged the charges being dropped Friday afternoon. Her Twitter statement read:

Remember when I was arrested for protesting Florida's six-week abortion ban? Those charges were just dropped.But the ban remains so our fight continues. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 2, 2023

In early April, Fried, Book and members of a group protested a six week abortion ban in Florida. According to Tallahassee Police Department, the protesters were given multiple warnings throughout the day that anyone refusing to leave the premises at sundown would be subject to arrest.

TPD said majority of the crowd exited the property after sunset, but 11 people refused to leave despite the requests to do so. Those people were arrested for trespassing.

Book and Fried among protesters were released the night of the incident, just before midnight.

The full court document is attached below:



Charges dropped against City Hall protesters by JAMIYA CAMI on Scribd