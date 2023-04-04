Fried, Book among protesters arrested outside Tallahassee City Hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday night that 11 people were arrested outside city hall.

According to Florida Planned Parenthood, among those arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department were Nikki Fried, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party and Florida Sen. Democratic minority leader Lauren Book.

BREAKING: Tallahassee Police Department just arrested dozens of peaceful pro-choice protestors at City Hall outside of the Florida Capitol.



This includes Senator @LeaderBookFL and FDP Chair @NikkiFriedFL.



According to TPD, after multiple warnings throughout the day, protesters acknowledged they understood that anyone refusing to leave the premises at sundown would be subject to arrest.

After sunset, TPD said the majority of the crowd exited the property, but 11 people refused to leave despite numerous requests.

TPD said the people were arrested for trespass after warning.

The protesters were outside city hall protesting a bill that is progressing in the Florida Legislature that would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

According to the Associated Press, the Florida Senate approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks Monday.

The bill still has to be approved by the Florida House of Representatives before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can sign the bill into law.

TPD said it encourages individuals exercising their First Amendment right of peaceful assembly to do so in accordance with the law.