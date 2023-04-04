Watch Now
Fried, Book among protesters arrested outside Tallahassee City Hall

The Leon County Detention Facility in Tallahassee, Florida, Monday, April 3, 2023.
040323 protesters arrest tallahassee city hall Fs1hVq7WIAEpru7.jpg
Posted at 10:04 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 22:30:09-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday night that 11 people were arrested outside city hall.

According to Florida Planned Parenthood, among those arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department were Nikki Fried, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party and Florida Sen. Democratic minority leader Lauren Book.

According to TPD, after multiple warnings throughout the day, protesters acknowledged they understood that anyone refusing to leave the premises at sundown would be subject to arrest.

After sunset, TPD said the majority of the crowd exited the property, but 11 people refused to leave despite numerous requests.

TPD said the people were arrested for trespass after warning.

The protesters were outside city hall protesting a bill that is progressing in the Florida Legislature that would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

According to the Associated Press, the Florida Senate approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks Monday.

The bill still has to be approved by the Florida House of Representatives before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can sign the bill into law.

TPD said it encourages individuals exercising their First Amendment right of peaceful assembly to do so in accordance with the law.

