Changes announced in the 2022 election cycle due to Jimbo Jackson's death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley announced Tuesday that there will be a change in the 2022 election cycle due to the death of Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson.

Jackson passed away May 28, 2022 from long-term COVID-19 complications. He was also the principal of Fort Braden School.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Commissioner Jackson’s passing,” said Supervisor Earley. “Commissioner Jackson was a dedicated public servant who lived his life in service to his community.”

His passing leaves a vacancy in the County Commission District 2 Office.

According to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections office, "Per 114.01, Florida Statutes and Article IV, Section 1 of the Florida Constitution, the governor has the authority to appoint a replacement to fill the vacancy until an interim commissioner is elected to fill the remainder of the term. The appointee would serve until shortly after the 2022 General Election. Persons seeking appointment to the Leon County Commission District 2 office should contact the Executive Office of the Governor for further information."

Jackson's term does not end until 2024, meaning it will be up for election in 2022. Whoever is elected as interim during this time will serve until 2024 when the office will appear on the ballot again, resuming the normal election schedule.

The qualifying period will begin at noon on Monday, June 13 and last until noon Friday, June 17. Candidates can pre-qualify by submitting paperwork to the elections office.

Below is an updated list of local offices up for election in Leon County in the 2022 Election Cycle:

Leon County Commission – Districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and at-large 2 (District 2 will be on the ballot this year due to the death of Commissioner Jackson)



Leon County School Board – Districts 1, 3, 4, and 5 (District 4 will be on the ballot this year due to the resignation of School Board Member Dee Dee Rasmussen)



Tallahassee City Commission – Seats 3/Mayor, 4, and 5



Leon Soil and Water Conservations Supervisor – Seats 2, 4, and 5 (Senate Bill 1078 requires all soil and water conservation seats to be on the ballot this year, but it has not yet been signed into law by the Governor. We will revise this notice if that happens)



Capital Regional Community Development District – Seats 1, 3, and 5



Piney Z Community Development District – Seats 1, 3, and 5

Voters can view the list of Leon County candidates by visiting the candidate information section of LeonVotes.gov .

Candidates for federal, state, and multicounty office qualify with the Florida Division of Elections.

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.