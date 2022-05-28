Lifelong public servant Jimbo Jackson passes away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson passed away this morning surrounded by his wife, children and close family. A lifelong public servant, educator, and leader, Jackson passed away following complications from long-term COVID.

Jackson grew up in the Fort Braden community of western Leon County and also served as the Principal of Fort Braden Prek-8 School. In 1992, Jackson began his career at Fort Braden as a teacher, becoming principal in 2008. He was first elected to the County Commission in 2016 and served nearly six years.

“Today our County Commission and this entire community mourn the loss of a colleague, treasured educator, friend, and true leader,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor. “Throughout his tenure on this Commission, as he did his entire life, Jimbo tirelessly fought for this community and especially his district. Our County family shares the immense loss of such a talented person with Leon County Schools and everyone at Fort Braden School. Our hearts go out to all those who knew Jimbo so well, and especially the Jackson family during this difficult time."

During his time as County Commissioner, Jackson was central to key County projects such as providing critical community-wide aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, widening and improving Capital Circle, creating Broadmoor Pond Park, installing a playground at Fort Braden Park and other improvements, the recent opening of the Fort Braden History Walk, and countless other contributions.

“It is hard to describe Commissioner Jackson’s impact on Leon County as a Commissioner, let alone his impact on everyone who knew him,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “True to form, through his recent challenges Jimbo fought like hell and kept his trademark sense of humor and amazing outlook on life. On behalf of the men and women of Leon County Government, he was a special part of our County family and will be deeply missed.”