Chain of Parks festival opening with added COVID precautions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tents are up and artists are ready. The Chain of Parks festival is back in downtown Tallahassee this weekend.

This year will have a lot more added precaution: No pets or small children are allowed. Everybody's asked to wear a mask. Only people seriously considering purchasing artwork are asked to stop by.

Tickets are free, Although, they're limited to 3,000 people a day to keep track of participants. Organizers toldABC 27 they added the rules because they wanted to be safe. They also feel very grateful to be able to put this together during a pandemic.

"This means so much to me. Rain or shine, we're going to have a great festival," said Chain of Parks Arts Festival Program Director Powell Kreis. "Everybody needs this. We've been working towards this, for now, two years because last year got canceled."

While most of Saturday's tickets have now been taken, there are still spots for this Sunday. You can reserve a ticket by clicking here.