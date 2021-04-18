Chain of Parks Art Festival returns for 21st year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chain of Parks Art Festival is back, bringing thousands of people to downtown Tallahassee this weekend.

There are quite a few changes this year after COVID-19 concerns canceled last year's festival.

Organizers are asking only serious buyers to attend this time around, and everyone is asked to mask up and stay socially distant. Only three-thousand people are allowed to visit per day.

The event itself is free, although they're giving out tickets to keep track of guests.

Visitors said they welcome the sense of normalcy.

"We're enjoying it so far," said Derell Turner who attended this years festival. "It's refreshing to see things going on. I know people still have to be safe but I'm glad to see a lot of people are wearing their masks and what-not. We need a lot more of this."

If you would like to attend the festival, click here for tickets.