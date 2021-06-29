Central Florida baby is new Gerber 'spokesbaby'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's a new Gerber baby in town and he's from Central Florida!

Zane Kahin of Winter Park was crowned as the official 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby, the company announced on Monday. The 4 ½ month-old also takes the honorary role as Gerber's Chief Growing Officer for the year.



Our newest Chief Growing Officer (CGO) 🎉 is dressed for the job in one of our CGO Onesies®️ bodysuit, and your little one can snag his style! 😍 Shop Zane’s CGO Onesies®️ bodysuit—for every purchase, we will make a donation to Delivering Good. 🙌Shop now: https://t.co/8J67seRwiK pic.twitter.com/xP1sm8a92G — Gerber Childrenswear (@gerbercw) June 28, 2021

According to a press release, Zane won the contest for his bubbly personality that captured the judge's hearts.

"Zane is a little comedian – he loves to crack himself up and even wakes up laughing. His cheerful attitude, captivating giggles, and playful smile can light up any room!"

The little guy loves to bond with his dog, Rexy and Live, and "laugh the day away in his bouncer."

His mother, Erin Kahin, told People that Zane beat all the odds when he was born on February 3.

"When I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 27 years old and a newly single woman, my doctors were unsure how the impact of chemotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy would impact my ability to have children," she told People. "After getting married to my husband over a year ago, we surprisingly conceived naturally and had a near-perfect pregnancy."

Zane's family will be awarded $25,000 and free Gerber products for up to one year.

Zane will serve as the official Chief Taste Tester to taste and review new baby food products. He'll also guest star as Gerber CEO for a day to help make business decisions to help the company.