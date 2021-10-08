Watch
Celebration of Life service date announced for TFD Lt. Sarah Cooksey

Posted at 3:55 PM, Oct 08, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Celebration of life services for Tallahassee Fire Department Lt. Sarah Cooksey has been announced.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at City Church located at 3215 Sessions Road in Tallahassee.

Guests attending are encouraged to wear the color pink.

Lt. Cooksey was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Sunday night and had served 19 years in the fire department.

The City said Lt. Cooksey was a committed public servant, through her years with the Tallahassee Fire Department and as the founder of the Tallahassee chapter of the nonprofit Pink Heals to support cancer patients and their families.

