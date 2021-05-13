Captain Justin Bedwell awarded Medal of Honor posthumously

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Captain Justin Bedwell of the Decatur County Sheriff's Office is receiving an honor very few have.

Captain Bedwell was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously in front of family, friends, and officers on Wednesday.

The award was given to his wife and daughter at the ceremony.

Officials also unveiled his portrait on the Decatur County Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.

Deputies say the wall honors the six officers with their agency who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

"When a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty, it is not just an agency that loses an officer, but an entire nation. Captain Bedwell's memory will live long in all of us," said Decatur County Sheriff Wiley Griffin.

Captain Bedwell died in an officer-involved shooting earlier this year.

His name will also be engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. next year.