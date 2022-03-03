Capital Regional Medical Center rebrands itself as HCA Florida Capital Hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — One of the biggest health care providers in Tallahassee has a new name.

HCA Florida Capital Hospital-- formerly known as Capital Regional Medical Center-- held a celebration Thursday for the official unveiling.

City leaders were on hand for the occasion as well as doctors and nurses who work at the facility.

More than 450 healthcare sites owned by HCA Healthcare in Florida were rebranded under the same name Thursday.

"We're excited to unify in the state across HCA Florida Healthcare," says Alan Keesee, HCA North Florida Division's Chief Executive Officer. "We're the largest provider of healthcare in the state with almost 80,000 colleagues. and providing care to over 6 million patients. It brings a lot of pride to know that we are supported from evidence-based clinical care and also our colleagues have an identity. "

The name change was first announced in November 2021, and the parent company said the reason for the change was to unify their brands across all their healthcare facilities.

HCA Healthcare is based out in Nashville. The organization runs more than 180 hospitals throughout the country.