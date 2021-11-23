CRMC to change name in March 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Capital Regional Medical Center will undergo a name change in March 2022, according to a statement from the hospital's parent company.

CRMC is a part of HCA Healthcare North Florida Division and will be under the HCA Florida Healthcare brand come March 2022, the parent company wrote.

"Our work to connect our hospitals and other care sites with a unified brand is ongoing and patients remain our top priority across all HCA Healthcare facilities, including Capital Regional Medical Center, which has been serving the community for 40+ years as an HCA Healthcare hospital," said Richard Hammett, President, HCA Healthcare North Florida Division in a statement. "Our patients and community will learn more about this exciting development in the spring of 2022.”

According to the hospital, patient access to caregivers – including facility hours of operation, websites, phone numbers and health insurance coverage – will not be impacted.