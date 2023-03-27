Capital Area Justice Ministry hosting second annual Nehemiah Action Assembly

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Capital Area Justice Ministry is working to make a difference through their second annual Nehemiah Action Monday night.

It's where they invite local leaders to commit to addressing community issues. James Houston, co-president of the Ministry, says one of the issues they hope to address is affordable rental housing by adding at least 100 additional spaces per year.

"It effects their overall being, the well being of people if they have stable households, they'll be able to function better, their children will be able to function better, they won't be moving, and won't have the risk of being evicted," Houston said.

Another issue they're hoping law enforcement leaders will commit to is increasing the youth civil citation program. Reverend AJ Mealor, co-chair for the gun violence research team, says the program can help divert kids to a better path in life.

"Really any youth that commits misdemeanors should be given a chance at this program but right now it's at 35 percent; 45 percent, we want to see that get up to about 80 percent," Mealor said.

The Nehemiah Action involves asking leaders to come forward and say yes or no to the items they're presenting. Then they'll be asked to give a reason why they gave their answer. Reverend Mealor hopes it will continue to build each year as different issues arise.

"It starts with building relationships. We really want to build them so we can tackle these issues this year which is kind of the same as last year but also work towards other things to make this a better community," Mealor said.

Last year the Nehemiah Action proposed a Group Violence Intervention program that the city implemented in October of 2022. Houston is optimistic about this year's action and the impact it could have.

"This is a very important ministry to our city and I would invite all churches, all faith, all denomination to be a part of what God is doing in Tallahassee," Houston said.

The second annual Nehemiah Action will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center on Lake Bradford Road and it is free to attend.