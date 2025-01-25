Cairo couple provides shelter and support for the unhoused amid freezing temperatures

Cairo faces extreme temperature drops, leaving the unhoused vulnerable.

Timothy and Shunterria Henry, co-founders of T And S Foundation, provide shelter and essentials.

Watch the video to see how the couple has been helping the unhoused and domestic violence victims for over a decade.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Cairo, high temperatures in the 40’s by day and low temperatures in the 20’s by nightfall leave unhoused neighbors vunerable to cold weather conditions. I’m Lentheus Chaney speaking with a local organization stepping in to help unhoused neighbors with shelter, food and clothing.

Cairo neighbors, Timothy and Shunterria Henry began their life mission of helping the unhoused and domestic violence victims more than 10 years ago. With the help off donations from the community, they recently partnered with a local hotel to house neighbors during this usually cold season.

Timothy Henry, Co-founder T And S Foundation,

“We don’t have a shelter here. So we don’t have a warming place for our people to go and keep them from having to go out here and be in the snow and try to set a tent or sleeping bags in the snow.”

The unhoused neighbors they are helping also receive clothing items, toiletries and hot meals.

Shunterria Henry, Co-founder T And S Foundation,

“Their things get wet, they leave it different places, people take from them. So they don’t have. So we try to provide them with the essential things that they need. I’m a chef so that’s my thing to do is cook. I love to cook and so that’s what God got me to do. To cook for the people that need.”

It’s been one year since officially naming their organization, T And S Foundation. Timothy and Shunterria say that everything they give comes from their own pockets and donations from the community.

“The cold weather should last until Monday below freezing and so we’re trying to get housing for the next couple days. Right now we just pull out each day and ask for donors to send money in so we can finance this.”

And it’s clear that helping others is a labor of love and gratitude for the couple.

“That moment when somebody blessed my mother and my siblings with food now we get to do the same thing.”

Timothy says that over the past few nights, the organization has paid $700 per night to house more than 16 families and individuals. Unfortunately they cannot continue that for long but has reached out to Mayor Booker Gainor to assist with a more permanent solution. Click hereto donate.

Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

