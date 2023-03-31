Busy weekend expected in downtown Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Springtime Tallahassee vendors are preparing for large crowds of people, including the National Weather Service. Felecia Bowser, meteorologist in charge for NWS Tallahassee says they're taking the opportunity to educate people of all ages.

"We're going to have coloring books, we're going to have cloud in a bottle, a tornado in a bottle so something cool and fun that people can check out, we're also going to have some educational materials... of course what's coming up next we do have severe weather, it's still the spring time but we do have hurricane season," Bowser explained.

Bowser says she's most excited to interact with people visiting the festival.

"I love talking to people I love talking to the public and hopefully we could educate them at the same time, especially small kids and the elderly that's who we really love to educate and just get them excited about the weather," said Bowser. "Maybe we can inspire a future meteorologist... you never know."

Kerri Post, director of tourism for Visit Tallahassee says Springtime Tallahassee brings in tens of thousands of tourists. She explained what the numbers look like in a year when weather isn't problematic like it has been in the past.

"In 2019 where weather was not a factor it generated more than 6 million dollars in economic impact, had more than 20,000 out of town visitors and generated 7,000 room nights," said Post.

Another benefit of Springtime Tallahassee, Post says events like this one help increase the city's visibility throughout the southeast.

"Events like Springtime, like Word of South... all of the events coming up here in the next few months make Tallahassee a year round destination," Post said.

There are multiple road closures throughout the weekend, so make sure you're keeping road closures in mind as you make your way downtown.

For a list of closures this weekend click here.