Road closures announced for Springtime Tallahassee festivities this weekend

Tallahassee Police Department announced road closures that are set to take place Friday and Saturday for the city's Springtime festivities.

On Friday, March 31, the following road closures will take place for the Springtime Tallahassee Music Festival:



Starting at Madison Street, Northbound Duval Street will be blocked at 5:30 a.m. for the Music Festival's stage construction. The road will reopen Sat., April 1, at 4 a.m.

Starting at Duval Street, W. Pensacola Street will have one lane open for westbound traffic, starting at 5:30 a.m. The road will reopen Sat., April 1, at 4 a.m.

Westbound Jefferson Street will be blocked at Adams Street at 9 a.m.

On Saturday, April 1, road closures will also take place for the annual Springtime races and grand parade staging, the Springtime grand parade route, and Jubilee in the Park.

From 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the following roads will be closed for the annual Springtime races and grand parade staging:



No southbound traffic on N. Monroe Street at 7th Avenue

No eastbound traffic on Brevard Street at Adams Street

No westbound traffic on Brevard Street at Calhoun Street

No eastbound traffic on 3rd and 4th Avenue at Adams Street

No westbound traffic on 3rd and 5th Avenue at Thomasville Road

No southbound traffic on N. Monroe Street at 6th Avenue

No eastbound traffic on 5th Avenue at Adams Street

Franklin Boulevard will close from Tennessee Street to Lafayette Street from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. for the races

From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the following roads will be closed for the Springtime Tallahassee Grand Parade:

Carolina Street, Georgia Street and Virginia Street will be closed for east and westbound traffic at Monroe Street

Monroe Street from W. Tennessee to Gaines Street will be closed for all traffic

Tennessee Street will be closed for all traffic from Calhoun Street to Adams Street

No westbound traffic on Apalachee Parkway at Franklin Avenue.

From 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., the following roads will be closed for Jubilee in the Park:

Park Avenue from Duval Street to Monroe Street

Duval Street from Pensacola Street to Park Avenue

Jefferson Street from Adams Street to Monroe Street

College Avenue from Duval Street to Monroe Street

For more information regarding Springtime Tallahassee and parking, visit SpringtimeTallahassee.com.

