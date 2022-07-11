TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — A local kitchen is bringing the community together while sharing different recipes.

Browns Kitchen is opening a free cook book library for people to drop off and pick up a new cook book.

This gives their neighbors a chance to try a dish they may never have thought of.

Jordan Hunter, marketing and events manager, said she wanted to make cook books accessible to the community and with food comes new friendships.

"It's also really different community to community and its nice to be able to see other cultures recipes and learn how they cook so this is really a great way to be introduced to maybe a culture you've never tried before," said Jordan Hunter.

Saturday, July 9 is the grand opening of the cook book library at Browns Kitchen.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cook book donations are welcomed.

