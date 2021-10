BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Brooks County High School Future Farmers of America are holding a plant sale fundraiser on Oct. 21.

The plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brooks County Courthouse.

Plants for sale include Dianthuses, Pansies, SnapDragons and Marigolds at $4 for a six-pack. Purple Queens are $2 for a two-inch pot and $4 for a six-inch pot.