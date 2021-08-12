Bragg Memorial test center sees 'significantly high' COVID positivity rates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cars pulling into Bragg Memorial Stadium, as people are masked up and waiting in line for their COVID-19 test.

Florida A&M University officials are calling the alarming rates of COVID-19 "deja vu all over again."

On Wednesday, FAMU reported 2,115 were tested with a positive rate at 18.13 percent.

This is compared to back in June when the average number of tests was 300 and positive rates were at 5 percent.

"When we're looking at a positivity rate of over 18% for just our rapid test alone that's incredibly high," Tanya Tatum, FAMU Student Services Health Director, said.

Tatum said this is due to the delta variant, low rates on vaccinations and not as many people wearing masks.

President Larry Robinson announced Wednesday because of these high rates, the university is going back to expecting everyone on campus to wear masks indoors again, regardless of vaccination status.

"It helps to secure our operations and allow everyone, students, faculty and staff alike to really experience FAMU the way it's supposed to be," Dr. Robinson said.

Dr. Robinson is also strongly encouraging students to be fully vaccinated before school starts on August 23.