FAMU releases fall term COVID-19 guidlines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University released updated COVID-19 guidelines Thursday that includes an indoor mask mandate.

FAMU says students should be fully vaccinated before returning to campus; however, if that’s not possible, they should have at least one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine before the first day of classes on August 23.

"Everyone at Florida A&M University has an obligation to the FAMULY to take steps to prevent further COVID-19 transmission," President Dr. Larry Robinson wrote. "We are in this together and we all have important roles in furthering our personal health and that of fellow students and colleagues. It is the right thing to do - and medical experts say that vaccinations and masking are two tools we can use to achieve these goals."

Robinson wrote all students, staff and faculty are expected to wear a mask, including those vaccinated, inside any FAMU facility.

“Vaccination not only helps prevent you from becoming seriously ill or hospitalized with COVID-19,” wrote Robinson. “But the more people who are vaccinated, the more it also protects those around us as well — our friends, families, colleagues and others.”

FAMU’s COVID-19 testing site at Bragg Memorial Stadium is still operating. No appointments are needed there either, and like the vaccine, tests are free. The testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The university says students need to report positive COVID-19 test results to Tanya Tatum, the director of student health services.

The vaccination site at 674 Gamble St. is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointments are necessary.

FAMU President's Letter On Latest COVID-19 Guidelines by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd