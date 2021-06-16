Watch
Bradfordville Dog Park to close June 17 for improvements, reopens June 18

Two fountains and two dog washing stations will be added
Leon County Government
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 15:23:30-04

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County announced Wednesday that the Bradfordville Dog Park on Thursday to make some improvements, with the park reopening on Friday.

The county said that two fountains and two dog washing stations will be installed at the dog park.

In the meantime, residents can check out the dog park at J. Lee Vause Park at 6024 Old Bainbridge Rd.

