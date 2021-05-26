Blueprint to consider giving $20 million to fund part of renovations for Doak Campbell Stadium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new funding request is in the works to give Doak Campbell Stadium a facelift. This time, it could be coming from city sales tax dollars, through Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency.

It's a project that will cost about $120 million. Boosters are only asking Blueprint to pay a sixth of that cost.

"We're talking about a 71-year-old stadium that has some infrastructure issues," said FSU Seminole Boosters CEO and President Michael Alford.

The group will be asking Blueprint Thursday to pitch in 20 million dollars into their 120 million dollar funding project to revamp Doak Campbell Stadium. Boosters will raise 100 million for a face lift, while Blueprint's chunk would go toward fixing safety issues like new handrails and beams.

"What we're trying to do is invest in the stadium infrastructure that secures the financial impact of 100 million that impacts Leon and Tallahassee," said Alford.

Alford said the money will come back in other ways, citing the stadium makes $50 million in direct spending, $100 million in economic impact total to Tallahassee and Leon County.

"We have the largest traveling fan base to any in the country. Our fan travels to Tallahassee on weekends. 60 percent travel more than 3.5 hours," said Alford.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said, while he supports the idea of the renovations, it shouldn't be Blueprint's focus right now.

"I'm a Seminole. I really appreciate Florida State football and I look forward to seeing the improvements happen. I know FSU and the boosters can make it happen I just don't think it's going to happen with local sales tax dollars," said Matlow. "We have a lot of projects waiting to be funded. Sidewalks, road improvements, Orange Avenue to Tharpe Street and North Monroe. To throw in a new project right now - we just don't have space for it."

Blueprint will discuss the agenda item at Thursday's 3 p.m. meeting in city hall.