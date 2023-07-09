Black Business Fair helps local businesses grow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Being a small business without a store front can be difficult. That's why Traneicia Thomas, owner of ISupport, created the Black Business Fair.

"I think this offers an awesome opportunity for them to be able to come out, meet different people in the community, meet other entrepreneurs and give them the space to be creative," said Thomas.

One of those businesses is Nya Herbert's Bonnet Boutique.

"I sew handmade hair bonnets, everything is sewn by me," said Herbert. "I also do have small little items for hair."

Herbert says one of the challenges small businesses face is getting exposure, and events like the black business fair help get their name out into the community.

"It's hard just trying to get the exposure as a small business because you're a "small business" but once you do events like this and get your name known, and see people over and over again, your business starts to grow," said Herbert.

For Thomas it's about creating opportunities for people who might not have had them otherwise.

"I'm creating a place where all of them won't have to know me to be apart of this, they don't have to be a multi-million dollar company to be able to be apart of something," said Thomas.

If you missed the event Saturday, it's happening again Sunday July 9 at 1401 Lake Bradford Road in Tallahassee, From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.