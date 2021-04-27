Bimbo opening food processing facility, bringing jobs to Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Tuesday that Bimbo QSR, a subsidiary of Mexican multinational company Grupo Bimbo, will invest more than $25 million in opening a food processing facility in Valdosta, bringing 74 jobs to Lowndes County.

“It’s great to see this internationally recognized company invest in Lowndes County,” said Governor Kemp. “Bringing high-paying jobs to every part of Georgia – no matter the zip code – has been a key priority of my administration since day one. I want to thank Bimbo QSR for creating opportunities for the hardworking Georgians across the southern region of the state.”

The facility will produce bread-based buns for quick-service restaurant (QSR) customers across the Southeastern United States.

“We are very excited to partner with the state to bring this manufacturing site to Georgia, and to collaborate in the economic development of this area,” said Al Gomez, general manager and vice president of Bimbo QSR’s U.S. division. “This investment will allow us to serve our customers more effectively in the Southeast region of the U.S. One of our cultural pillars is ‘valuing the person,’ and we look forward to the job opportunities that we will create in the state, in Lowndes County and with the city of Valdosta.”

Bimbo QSR will upgrade an existing 100,000-square-foot speculative building located in Westside Business Park in Valdosta.

Individuals interested in careers with Bimbo QSR are encouraged to visit www.bimboqsr.com and click on the Careers tab for additional information. Open positions include operations, quality assurance, maintenance, and transportation.

“We are pleased to welcome Bimbo QSR to our community,” said Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Board Chairman Brad Folsom. “Their decision to locate in Valdosta and Lowndes County is a testament to our community’s commitment to a positive economic environment and a well-trained and readily available workforce. It is even more gratifying that the company’s decision to locate will be in a speculative building built by the Authority to attract high-quality jobs such as those being created.”

