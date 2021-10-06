Big Bend Minority Chamber to host golf tourney to benefit LCS Title I schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce's annual golf tournament will be hitting the greens to raise money for Title I schools on Friday.

ABC 27's Brian Jackson sat down with BBMC President Antonio Jefferson and Leon County School Board Chair Darryl Jones on Wednesday to talk about how others could help support their goal.

The tournament will benefit local communities with proceeds going directly to Title I schools in Leon County.

"What this golf tournament will do, as it's done in the past, is make certain that we continue to make sure that our young people at our Title I schools have everything that they need to remain lifelong learners," said Jones.

The golf tournament first came to fruition four years ago when Jones challenged the BBMC to work with the business community to create an opportunity to get people involved and engaged to help Title I schools in the local area.

Madison, Fla. native and PGA golfer Kamaiu Johnson will be the tournament's guest host.

There will be two opportunities for schools to get funding at the golf tournament. The longest drive challenge, a competition among the school principals of Title I schools to hit a golf ball the farthest. The other is the general pot of funds that is raised as part of the tournament, which is given to the LCS Foundation and then distributed to Title I schools.

To support the golf tournament financially or by participation, you can call the BBMC at (850) 577-0789 or visit their website by clicking here.

The BBMC 2021 Annual Golf Tournament and Fundraiser tees off Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the SouthWood Golf Course in Tallahassee.