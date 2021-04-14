Bethel AME to hold Pfizer clinic instead of J&J this Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee church is taking action after the CDC recommended a pause on all Johnson and Johnson vaccine distribution.

Bethel AME was planning to host a pop-up J&J clinic at their church this Saturday. The event is in partnership with the Florida Department of Health. Now, they've pivoted to giving out 600 Pfizer vaccines this weekend. There are still about 300 spots left.

Senior Minister Dr. Julius McAllister told ABC 27 that just because one way isn't working out, shouldn't stop people from getting protected from the virus.

"Anytime you have a plan A, you have to have a plan B," said Dr. McAllister. "Long story short, it's good to know that we have a ram in the bush and we can use the Pfizer vaccine to continue to vaccinate as many people as possible."

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you'd like to make an appointment, contact Sylvia Petties at (850) 576-7501.